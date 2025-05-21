Telenor ASA Announces Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.299 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

TELNY opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.44. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TELNY shares. Dnb Nor Markets lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

