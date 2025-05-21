ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 94,836.8% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 161,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.