Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $669.00 and last traded at $662.20, with a volume of 430724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $656.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.07.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $590.56 and a 200 day moving average of $537.33.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.