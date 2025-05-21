10Elms LLP Invests $268,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.