10Elms LLP Invests $268,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

10Elms LLP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
IBB opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.