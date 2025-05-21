PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.30 and last traded at $72.39. 1,960,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,228,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.31. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in PayPal by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 54,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in PayPal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.