Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $204.26 and last traded at $207.27. Approximately 18,191,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 55,852,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.80.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. CBM Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 567.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 322,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,596,000 after acquiring an additional 273,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.