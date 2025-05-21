Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONONFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ONON. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.