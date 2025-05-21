Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ONON. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 138.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89.

ON Company Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.