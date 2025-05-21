Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

