Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average of $273.44. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

