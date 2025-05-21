McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 276.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,049 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,370 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 856.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

