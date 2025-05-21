Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Trading Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.54. 293,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,082,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vital Energy from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Vital Energy's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $99,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,231.97. This represents a 2.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,284,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,392,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 35.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 177,851 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile



Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

