10,000 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd

Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. NIKE comprises about 0.6% of Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 670,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 104,786 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading lowered their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.