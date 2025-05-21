Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Oberndorf William E’s 3rd Largest Position

Oberndorf William E lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 22.7% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.07 and a beta of 1.06. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $1,708,184.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,394.08. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,003 shares of company stock valued at $66,087,944. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.