First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 62,541 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $18,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 404,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 142,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

