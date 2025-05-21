Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 161,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $399.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

