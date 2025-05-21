White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,208,342 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $267.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.35 and a 200-day moving average of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

