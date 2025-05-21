Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.32. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

