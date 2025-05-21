White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,098 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after buying an additional 1,678,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after buying an additional 696,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $610,895,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3%

EW opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,770.56. This represents a 16.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,454. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.