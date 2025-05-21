4,200 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

