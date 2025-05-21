Note Advisors LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Note Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

