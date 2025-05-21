Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $51.53 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1,717.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,976,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $51,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 213,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 145,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

