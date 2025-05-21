Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -265.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. Amer Sports has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $38.19.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amer Sports

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881,504 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,073,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,883,000 after acquiring an additional 196,380 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,864,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,052,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amer Sports by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,182 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,316,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,720,000 after buying an additional 2,401,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

