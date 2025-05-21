Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of SLQT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $408.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343.04. This represents a 97.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 36.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 115,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SelectQuote by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 275,593 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SelectQuote by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SelectQuote by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

