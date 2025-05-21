Ames National Corp Invests $925,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ames National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,555,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after acquiring an additional 90,356 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1741 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

