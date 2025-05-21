AWM Investment Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Modular Medical were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modular Medical by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,152,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Modular Medical during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Solas Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Modular Medical by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in shares of Modular Medical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,233,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Modular Medical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODD stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, CEO Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 156,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,240. The trade was a 58.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

