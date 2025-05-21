Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.