AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 209,596 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

ARLO opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $75,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,544.50. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 135,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,401,847.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,092,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,881.38. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,062 shares of company stock worth $12,620,137 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

