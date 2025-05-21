Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,054,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 628,908 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

