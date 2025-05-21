Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Devon Energy

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Devon Energy stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 162,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 10,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 115,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

