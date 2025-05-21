district0x (DNT) Achieves Market Cap of $31.02 Million

district0x (DNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One district0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $117,801.57 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.70 or 1.00308051 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,736.82 or 1.00170212 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x launched on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for district0x is district0x.io.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.