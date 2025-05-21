AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 19,551 Shares of Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 21.27% of Silynxcom worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Silynxcom Stock Performance
NYSE SYNX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Silynxcom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.49.
Silynxcom Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silynxcom
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Silynxcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silynxcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.