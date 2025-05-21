AWM Investment Company Inc. Acquires 19,551 Shares of Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE:SYNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 21.27% of Silynxcom worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Silynxcom Stock Performance

NYSE SYNX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. Silynxcom Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Silynxcom Company Profile

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

