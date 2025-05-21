inSure DeFi Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $51.02 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00002873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00002769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00140198 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $106.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.