BitCash Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.52 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $17,091.26 and approximately $15.52 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 6,396,568 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

