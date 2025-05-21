Blast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Blast (BLAST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $94.70 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blast has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,883.70 or 1.00308051 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,736.82 or 1.00170212 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Blast

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,882,481,516 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 28,870,596,753.488075 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00330483 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $10,229,928.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

