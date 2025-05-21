Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE TEAF opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $13.34.
Insider Transactions at Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.