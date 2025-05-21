Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE TEAF opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Insider Transactions at Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $28,068.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,386,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,731,519.95. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 139,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,031.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.