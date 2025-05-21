Top Retail Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Home Depot, and Walmart are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods directly to consumers, either through brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, or a combination of both. Their performance often reflects consumer spending trends, seasonal demand, and broader economic conditions. Investors in retail stocks track metrics like same-store sales, inventory levels, and foot traffic to gauge a retailer’s health and growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $350.17. 81,549,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,010,582. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.30.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $7.87 on Tuesday, reaching $323.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.49. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $293.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.99. 21,583,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,825,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.57. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,309,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,982,648. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.71.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,835,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,044,555. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.40 and a 200 day moving average of $387.85. The stock has a market cap of $374.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $97.59. 9,458,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

