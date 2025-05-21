Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Issues Earnings Results

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter.

Pony AI Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ PONY opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Pony AI has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24.

Institutional Trading of Pony AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pony AI stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

