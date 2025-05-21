Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) Issues Earnings Results

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nixxy had a negative net margin of 2,455.78% and a negative return on equity of 280.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Nixxy Trading Down 3.1%

NIXX opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Nixxy has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

Nixxy Company Profile

Nixxy Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

