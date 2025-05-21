USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,144 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

