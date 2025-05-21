HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,290,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.13.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $385.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day moving average of $328.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

