UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,222,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,292 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $574,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $195.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.82 and a 200-day moving average of $184.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

