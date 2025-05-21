10Elms LLP Acquires New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS)

10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBMS opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2030 IBMS was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

