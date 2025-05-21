Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.
Tofutti Brands Stock Down 5.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS TOFB opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Tofutti Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.92.
About Tofutti Brands
