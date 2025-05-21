Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS TOFB opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70. Tofutti Brands has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.