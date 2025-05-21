Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.77 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $3.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Vipshop Trading Down 7.0%
NYSE VIPS opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.
Vipshop Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on VIPS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vipshop stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Vipshop worth $77,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rivian Stock Below $20: Charging Up or in the Breakdown Lane?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.