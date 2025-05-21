Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.77 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $3.77, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. Vipshop updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vipshop Trading Down 7.0%

NYSE VIPS opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vipshop stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,931,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,983 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Vipshop worth $77,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

