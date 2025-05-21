McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Novem Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $231.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.