McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

