McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 56 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $322.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $323.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

