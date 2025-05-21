Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 31.0% increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bunzl Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Barclays upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

