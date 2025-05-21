Equities Analysts Set Expectations for HURA FY2027 Earnings

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

TuHURA Biosciences Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HURA opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. TuHURA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuHURA Biosciences Company Profile

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

