Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 6.7% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

PFD stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.